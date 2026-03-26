Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iranian FM Araghchi: US actions contradict their words

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 21:48
    Iranian FM Araghchi: US actions contradict their words

    At a time when aggression continues and military forces and equipment are being deployed to the region, the desire to hold negotiations reflects the contradiction between Americans' actions and their words, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    It was noted that the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments and the ongoing US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

    Hakan Fidan mentioned that consultations with some regional countries are continuing and emphasized that Turkey will persist in its efforts to help end the war.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that despite ongoing contacts aimed at resolving the conflict peacefully, the United States would continue striking Iran.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Hakan Fidan Donald Trump
    Əraqçi: Amerikalıların davranışları ilə sözlərində ziddiyyət var
    Арагчи: Слова и действия американцев расходятся

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