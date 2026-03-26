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    Azerbaijan-US trade turnover down 25%

    Business
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 21:30
    Azerbaijan-US trade turnover down 25%

    In January–February of 2026, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States exceeded $78.2 million, marking a 24.6% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    For two months, trade with the US accounted for 2.8% of Azerbaijan's total turnover. Specifically, exports to the US made up 0.4% of total exports, while imports from the US comprised 2.4% of Azerbaijan's total imports.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to the US grew by 55.7% YoY, reaching almost $16 million, while imports from the US fell by 33.4% YoY, amounting to approximately $62.3 million.

    Azerbaijan-US relations foreign trade turnover State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanın ABŞ ilə ticarət dövriyyəsi 25 % azalıb
    Товарооборот Азербайджана с США сократился на четверть

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