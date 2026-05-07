Russia declares ceasefire from midnight May 8 until May 10
Region
- 07 May, 2026
- 20:32
The Russian side declares a ceasefire from 12:00 am Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 pm on May 7 GMT) until May 10 to mark the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Report informs via TASS.
"In accordance with the decision of President of the Russian Federation and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, on the days of commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian side announces the armistice from 00:00 of 8 May to 10 May," the ministry said in a statement.
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