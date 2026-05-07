Azerbaijan, Ukraine ink memo on transportation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba in the city of Leipzig, Germany, Report informs.

"During the meeting, we discussed the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the field of transport, particularly increasing transit opportunities in international road transportation and the implementation of digital solutions," Nabiyev said on X, adding that a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of an electronic permit system (e-Permit) in international road transportation was signed.

"This initiative will facilitate the simplification of border crossings, digitalization of transportation, and the creation of a more flexible and efficient operational environment for carriers," he wrote on X.