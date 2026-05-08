Meeting held on activities of Heydar Aliyev centers

A meeting dedicated to the activities of Heydar Aliyev centers operating within the system of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Culture was held.

According to Report, the meeting took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Shaki and was attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture and heads of the centers.

Presentations were delivered by Konul Jafarova, head of the Regional Projects Management Sector of the ministry's Regional Coordination Department, and Seymur Huseynov, Deputy Director of the Scientific-Methodological and Professional Development Center for Culture.

It was noted that the Heydar Aliyev Centers carry out consistent and purposeful work aimed at the in-depth study, preservation, and broad promotion of the life and legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as his rich political heritage, philosophy of statehood, and ideology of Azerbaijanism.

Participants stressed that one of the key priorities remains the more systematic promotion of the National Leader's state-building legacy and the use of new and effective tools in this direction.

It was also emphasized that improving the functionality of the Heydar Aliyev Centers requires employees to possess the knowledge and skills that meet established standards.