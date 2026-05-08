At least 15 killed after gold mine collapse in Kenya
Other countries
- 08 May, 2026
- 21:43
At least 15 people were killed after a gold mine used for illegal mining operations collapsed in northwestern Kenya.
According to Anadolu Agency, cited by Report, 10 of the victims were women.
Another 12 people survived and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.
Rescue operations are ongoing as teams continue searching for other miners. The Kenya Red Cross Society warned that the death toll could rise further.
The incident occurred in the Rumos Hills area, located about 400 kilometers northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Preliminary reports indicate that the accident was caused by the collapse of the mine walls after a large rock fell inside the shaft.
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