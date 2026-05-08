An event titled "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Cultural Values of Azerbaijan" was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sheki under the organization of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

According to Report, prior to the event, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Head of the Executive Power of Sheki Elkhan Usubov, ministry officials, prominent figures from the fields of science and culture, and other participants visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers, and honored his memory.

During the event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, followed by a minute of silence in memory of Heydar Aliyev.

Opening the event, Adil Karimli stated that the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state always placed Azerbaijani culture and the system of national and spiritual values at the center of his philosophy of statehood and governance strategy.

According to the minister, throughout both stages of his political career, Heydar Aliyev viewed Azerbaijani culture as one of the key mechanisms for preserving national identity and made cultural values one of the priority directions in the development of statehood and the strengthening of national values.

Karimli emphasized that the policy laid down by Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued and enriched by President Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that state programs, as well as numerous decrees and directives issued by the head of state in the fields of theater, cinema, music, fine and applied arts, preservation of historical and cultural heritage, and the development of libraries and museums, demonstrate the high level of attention paid to culture in the country.

The participants also highlighted the role of First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in preserving and promoting cultural and spiritual values.

A video dedicated to the life and legacy of Heydar Aliyev was then screened.

Speakers at the event also included Doctor of Historical Sciences and public-political figure Hasan Hasanov, Doctor of Historical Sciences Irada Huseynova, Director of the Department for the Study and Promotion of Heydar Aliyev's Heritage at the Heydar Aliyev Center Mehpara Fatullayeva, and culturologist and Doctor of Historical Sciences Fuad Mammadov.

Their speeches focused on the outstanding politician's contribution to the development of various spheres of culture.

Later, a video showcasing the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Centers was presented, and a group of employees from the centers received awards.

The event concluded with a concert program featuring songs beloved by Heydar Aliyev.