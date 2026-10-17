Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
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    Azeri Light oil price falls to $116 per barrel

    Energy
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 12:23
    Azeri Light oil price falls to $116 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market decreased by $2.78, or 2.33%, to $116.26 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, Brent crude oil futures for December stood at $116.59 per barrel.

    On an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude fell by $3.07, or 2.83%, to $105.42.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price of $149.66 was registered in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan produces Azeri Light crude under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the agreement.

    Azeri Light oil Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 116 dollara düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала до $116 за баррель
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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