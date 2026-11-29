Two oil tankers have struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the press service of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) wrote on its Telegram channel, Report informs.

"Explosion of two tankers on the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz: since early morning, two violating tankers, which, disregarding maritime rules and warnings, were crossing the illegal and fake southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, exploded and caught severe fire as a result of colliding with naval mines," reads the statement.

According to the IRGC, one of the vessels that exploded was a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, which hit a naval mine in the northern part of the port. The second tanker struck a naval mine, sparking a fire, while exiting the strait in the eastern part of the waterway.

Earlier, the Tasnim news agency, citing the Iranian Navy, noted that an oil tanker had hit a mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.