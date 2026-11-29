Stay up to date with the top news!

Parties to the OPEC+ agreement have reached an agreement in principle to extend current oil production quotas until the end of the first quarter of 2027, Report informs referring to Bloomberg, citing sources.

The decision is expected to be approved at the alliance's full-format ministerial meeting scheduled for November 29.

One of the key issues in the negotiations remains the assessment of each participating country's maximum sustainable oil production capacity.

This work is intended to serve as the basis for determining production quotas for 2027.

In November, OPEC+ announced the completion of the independent assessment, calling it a historic milestone.

However, reports of disagreements later emerged: Iraq and Kazakhstan are seeking a revision of their production capacity figures. Russia is also holding talks to clarify its assessment.

External constraints are also affecting the production situation. Since March 2026, several countries in the alliance have been unable to meet their established quotas due to disruptions in oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Russian production is lagging behind its quotas by more than 1 million barrels per day amid attacks on oil refineries.