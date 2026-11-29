Highway tolls in Serbia to increase by about 4% from January 1, 2027
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- 29 November, 2026
- 16:45
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Highway tolls in Serbia will increase by approximately 4% starting January 1, 2027, Report informs.
The Serbian government has announced new toll rates for state highways.
The toll amount will depend on the vehicle category.
Under the new tariffs, the toll for Category I vehicles, which include passenger cars, will be 5.6065 Serbian dinars (around €0.048) per kilometer, while for Category IA vehicles, which include motorcycles, it will be 2.8031 dinars (around €0.024).
Thus, for passenger cars, the toll for a distance of 100 km will amount to 560.65 dinars (around €4.77), and for 200 km, 1,121.30 dinars (around €9.53).
The new tariffs are approximately 4% higher than the current ones.
Serbiyada avtomobil yollarından istifadə haqqı 4 faiz artırılacaq
В Сербии повысят плату за проезд по автомобильным дорогам
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