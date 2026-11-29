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One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Queens, the US, on Saturday, police say, Report informs via CBS News.

It happened just after 4:15 p.m. (GMT-5) near Junction Boulevard and 37th Avenue in Corona.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. His identity has not been released at this time.

Two other victims – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the torso and a 24-year-old man who was shot in the torso, shoulder and thigh – were taken to a local hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

One person has been taken into custody, police say. No charges have been filed.

Ismael El Fatatry told CBS News New York he was out shopping and dove into a store after seeing people run out of a nearby business.

"They came inside," he said. "They said there's an active shooter, and I heard the shots."

El Fatatry said he was so scared to leave, he stayed in the store for over an hour, ducking and hiding.

"There was a couple, and the girl was crying," he said.

It's unclear if the shooting took place inside of a store or on the street. Police closed over a block while they investigated.

Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.