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Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi blamed Iran for destabilizing the Middle East, saying the regional crisis would persist until Tehran changed its policies.

Report informs, citing Al Arabiya, that Raggi made the remarks in an interview with Al-Rai newspaper ahead of a visit to Kuwait.

Discussing domestic politics, Raggi said Hezbollah and some of its allies continued to control parts of the state apparatus, obstructing necessary reforms.

He warned that the Lebanese government's and people's patience with the movement was not unlimited. However, he dismissed concerns about a possible civil war, saying any armed resistance to law enforcement would be treated solely as a challenge to the state by groups acting outside the law.

Raggi stressed that the authorities would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into another conflict in Iran's interests. He said the government intended to accelerate the disarmament of illegal armed groups and establish a state monopoly on weapons.

He did not rule out provocations or attempts to destabilize the country. International support for the Lebanese state and army remained in place, he said, but implementation of agreements was taking too long.

"The problem lies in the time lag between a decision being made and its implementation," Raggi said.