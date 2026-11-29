Suspected drone attack sparks fire at Russia's Tolyattikauchuk plant
Region
- 29 November, 2026
- 12:18
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The Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Tolyatti reportedly caught fire following an overnight drone attack, Report informs, citing Russian media.
Samara region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed an attack on industrial facilities in the region but did not name them.
The plant had previously been targeted on October 24, according to the reports.
Tolyattikauchuk produces synthetic rubber, among other products, used in manufacturing solid propellant for tactical and ballistic missiles.
Tolyattidə PUA hücumundan sonra sənaye müəssisəsində yanğın başlayıb
В Тольятти после атаки БПЛА горит промышленное предприятие
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