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Argentina has initiated sanctions proceedings against five Israeli companies over their involvement in an oil project near the disputed Falkland Islands (Malvinas).

Report informs, citing the Argentine presidential administration's press service.

The proceedings concern the companies' shareholdings in Navitas Petroleum LP, which Argentine authorities accuse of conducting unauthorised hydrocarbon exploration and development on the country's continental shelf.

The companies are Migdal Mutual, Phoenix Excellence Pension and Provident, Harel Mutual Funds, Ayalon Mutual Funds and Pasternak Shoham Equity.

The latest proceedings bring the number of companies, shareholders and suppliers facing sanctions procedures to more than 65.

The government also urged Congress to expedite consideration of a bill that would toughen sanctions for oil extraction near the disputed archipelago.

The continental shelf dispute has intensified amid preparations for the Sea Lion project, which involves developing a major oil field about 220 kilometres north of the islands.

Israel's Navitas Petroleum and Britain's Rockhopper Exploration are developing the project under licences issued by the Falkland Islands authorities. Argentina, which disputes British sovereignty over the archipelago, has repeatedly described the activity as illegal.