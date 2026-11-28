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A seminar on "International Bar Association (IBA) Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration" has been held in Baku, Report informs referring to the Baku Arbitration Center.

The event was organized by the center jointly with the IBA and the Azerbaijani Bar Association.

It was noted that the seminar marked the first IBA event in Azerbaijan.

Participants discussed international arbitration standards, exchanged legal experience, and reviewed the rules of the Baku Arbitration Center in comparison with IBA recommendations.

A practical session was also held.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Bar Association Anar Baghirov noted the importance of aligning national legislation with international standards and ensuring their proper application in practice.

According to him, this requires not only legal norms, but also a professional environment, developed institutions, and a culture of adherence to ethical principles.

He also emphasized that the Baku Arbitration Center expands alternative dispute resolution opportunities for local and foreign entrepreneurs.

Chairperson of the Management Board of the Center and the Azerbaijan Arbitration Association Kamala Mehdiyeva stated that the organization has been guided by international professional and ethical standards from the very beginning of its operations.

According to her, the Center aims not only to adjudicate arbitration cases, but also to foster the development of a modern arbitration culture in the country.

Representatives of the legal departments of NEQSOL Holding and AZCON Holding, as well as experts in business law and international arbitration, also took part in the discussion.

Participants examined issues of independence and impartiality in arbitral proceedings, identifying potential conflicts of interest, and the duty to disclose relevant information.

Special attention was given to the IBA Guidelines, updated in 2024, which establish international standards for assessing conflicts of interest in arbitration.

The organizers noted that the seminar is aimed at developing arbitration practice in Azerbaijan and strengthening the country's position as a venue for resolving international commercial disputes.