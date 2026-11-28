The 43rd meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) was held in Andijan under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by the head of the ministry Adil Karimli, as well as the heads and deputy ministers of culture of Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Governor (Hokim) of the Andijan Region Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, delegations of member states, and others.

The meeting discussed TURKSOY's activities during the reporting period, the institutional development of the organization, the expansion of cultural cooperation in the Turkic world, and joint initiatives planned for the upcoming period.

In his speech, Adil Karimli noted Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the organization and spoke about joint projects implemented during the reporting period. Among them are the establishment of the Union of Libraries of the Turkic World in Baku, the 2nd Festival of Young Poets of the Turkic World within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, an exhibition of women artists of the Turkic world in Shusha and Khankendi, as well as the "Turkic World Week" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

The minister emphasized TURKSOY's role in preserving and promoting shared cultural heritage, as well as the importance of strengthening the organization's capacity and coordination with other structures of Turkic states.

Meeting participants reviewed annual reports, financial matters, and action plans for 2027.

According to the final declaration, Kayseri (Türkiye) will become the next "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" after Andijan in 2027, followed by Talas (Kyrgyzstan) in 2028.

In addition, 2027 was declared the "Year of Cholpon" and 2028 the "Year of Chingiz Aitmatov."