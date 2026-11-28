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Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and US Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick have discussed the development of investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects during a meeting, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

"Issues of further developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as increasing mutual trade volumes, were discussed," reads the statement.

The parties reviewed prospects for advancing joint investment projects in priority sectors, strengthening practical cooperation with leading American companies, and implementing new promising initiatives.