Armed group seized cargo ship off Yemen's coast, maritime agency says
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- 28 November, 2026
- 15:45
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Armed individuals boarded a cargo ship 64 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf at 06:30 GMT and took control of the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says, citing the ship's master, Report informs via Reuters.
UKMTO says authorities have been informed and advises vessels in the area to proceed with caution.
UKMTO: Silahlı qruplaşma Yəmən sahillərində yük gəmisini ələ keçirib
UKMTO: Вооруженная группировка захватила грузовое судно у берегов Йемена
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