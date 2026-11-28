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Ukraine is planning more attacks to destroy the Crimean Bridge completely, officials in Kyiv have told The Telegraph, Report informs.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told military commanders that he wanted to see the remainder of the crossing severed, well-placed military sources said.

Ukrainian drones and cruise missiles struck the bridge, which connects Crimea with Russia, 10 days ago in one of the most devastating symbolic strikes since Russia's forces invaded in 2022.

A four-lane road and its supporting archway were plunged into the Kerch Strait, significantly restricting Russia's ability to supply its troops in Crimea.

Kyiv's Neptune missiles also severely weakened the bridge's reinforced railway, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

"The president wants it demolished completely," a military source said, adding that more strikes were being prepared.

The briefings from Ukraine reflect growing confidence in domestic military capabilities, but also a desire to maintain pressure and threat levels.

The mission involved 11 different weapons systems in the culmination of a seven-stage operation to weaken the Russian defences around the bridge before striking the structure itself.

The first strikes on the bridge had already been launched when the Ukrainian navy's Neptune missile brigade joined the attack.

Shortly after midnight, they drove their mobile launchers into prepared positions alongside Ukraine's southern coastline.

From their undisclosed locations, they unleashed a "considerable" barrage of their home-grown Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, a source familiar with the operation said.