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In January–October of this year, 54,800 square meters of processed leather were produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

This is 23.1% more compared to the same period last year.

As of November 1 of this year, industrial enterprises held 137,900 square meters of finished product inventories in stock.

In 2025, 58,000 square meters of leather were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 10% less compared to 2024.