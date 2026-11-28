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US armed forces stationed in the Persian Gulf region may be redeployed farther away from Iran - to bases in Israel and Jordan, report informs referring to The Washington Post.

Specifically, it is expected that the US military will leave the base in Bahrain, which previously housed the forward headquarters of the 5th Fleet, subordinate to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces in the Middle East (CENTCOM).

Previously, more than 8,000 service members were stationed there.

However, due to constant Iranian strikes during the hostilities and subsequent isolated combat operations, the base has become virtually empty.

Its future remains uncertain, and the US military does not want to remain in the crosshairs of nearby Iran.

As for Israel and Jordan, a large contingent of American troops is already concentrated there at present, including the bulk of the United States' combat aviation as well as air and missile defense systems in the Middle East.