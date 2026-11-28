President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on the occasion of Independence Day, Report informs.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the people of Mauritania, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

We attach great importance to the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mauritania. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will be able to make effective use of the existing potential of our interstate relations and further strengthen our cooperation.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible endeavors, and the friendly people of Mauritania lasting peace and prosperity," reads the letter.