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Sudan and China held talks on rehabilitating the war-damaged Khartoum Refinery, boosting oil output, and overhauling power infrastructure as Khartoum seeks to rebuild its energy sector, Sudan's energy ministry said Friday evening, Report informs referring to the Sudan Tribune.

Sudan's energy infrastructure, including power stations and the Khartoum Refinery - which previously met about 70% of the country's fuel needs - has suffered widespread looting and sabotage during years of conflict.

Energy and Petroleum Minister Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed discussed bilateral cooperation and investment partnerships with Wang Jianbo, deputy administrator of China's National Energy Administration, on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, Shandong province, the ministry said in a statement.

Ahmed presented strategic reconstruction priorities, including restarting the Khartoum Refinery, expanding oil exploration and production, repairing power generation plants and transmission grids and developing renewable and hydropower projects, according to the statement.

He said Khartoum hoped to expand Chinese corporate participation in major energy investments, building on bilateral ties dating back to 1999, when China began playing a central role in Sudan's oil extraction.

Wang welcomed the proposals and called for reactivating joint working groups to coordinate technical cooperation and set priorities for the next phase, the ministry said.