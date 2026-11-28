The SIMFEST festival, dedicated to rural tourism, has been organized for the first time in Sim village, Azerbaijan's Astara district, Report informs.

The festival is organized by the Lankaran Regional Tourism Department of the State Tourism Agency with the support of the Astara District Executive Authority, in partnership with the Regional Development Public Union, the Lankaran-Astara regional branch of the Youth Development and Career Center, and the Lankaran Springs Wellness Resort, with the participation of the Lankaran State Vocational Education Center, the Lankaran Regional ASAN Service Center, the Lankaran-Astara Regional Department of Culture, and local farms.

The festival will bring together representatives of official institutions, farmers, entrepreneurs operating in the agricultural sector, local chefs, media representatives, local residents, and foreign guests. Visitors will also be presented with a fair and sale of local agricultural products, as well as a corner reflecting rural life.

Alongside this, various entertainment events and games are planned. Exhibitions of handicrafts by local artisans and paintings will be held, and ecotourism stands, tourism exhibitions, and master classes on various topics will be organized.