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Azerbaijan and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) have discussed prospects for the development of winter tourism and winter sports, studying international experience, and expanding cooperation opportunities, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

The discussions took place the day before in Zurich with the participation of representatives from the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC, and the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

As part of the seminar, the parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan's winter tourism potential, the development of ski tourism, the improvement of existing infrastructure, as well as strengthening Azerbaijan's position as an international winter tourism destination.