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The 5th minifootball tournament in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, featuring teams from 40 state institutions of Azerbaijan, has opened in Baku, Report informs.

The opening ceremony took place at the Baku Tennis Academy.

It was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, heads of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, as well as representatives of state institutions.

The teams were invited onto the pitch, after which the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. Those gathered observed a minute of silence in memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.

Farid Gayibov noted that the tournament is being held for the fifth time and thanked all agencies for their participation. Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation Taleh Nasibov wished the teams success.

The tournament will conclude in May 2027.