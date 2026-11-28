The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will participate for the first time in the minifootball tournament among state institutions dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - young scientists who won inter-institute competitions will play for the academy, ANAS President Isa Habibbayli told journalists at the opening ceremony of the 5th tournament, Report informs.

Habibbayli called the tournament a true celebration of sport and emphasized its importance for the future of Azerbaijani sports.

"These competitions, which the Ministry of Youth and Sports is holding for the fifth time, also make a major contribution to the promotion of sports," he said.