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Argentina's bid to block an oil exploration project near the Falkland Islands has been rejected by a UN-backed international tribunal, Report informs via BBC.

The Argentinian government had called for the Sea Lion venture to be halted as it claimed there was an ongoing dispute over the sovereignty of the Falklands, a British overseas territory. The UK has repeatedly rejected that claim.

Speaking on Saturday, the president of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea said it was the wrong court to rule on questions of sovereignty. The decision was upheld in a vote 18-3.

After the ruling, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves urged Argentina to "end its wider economic pressure" against the territory.

"Argentina sought to stop the Falkland Islanders making their own sovereign decisions and failed in this attempt," they said in a joint statement, adding that Argentina must "respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future."

The case is the latest diplomatic row between the UK and Argentina, which fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982.

Buenos Aires argued that while it believed there was a territorial dispute over the Falkland Islands, nothing should be done that could change the situation - including the building of oil wells.

The UK responded that the Law of the Sea court had no jurisdiction over the issue, and that pausing the Sea Lion project could have huge economic consequences on the islands' local population and companies connected with the venture.

The tribunal's decision ultimately rested on its own powers - this was a territorial issue, and a maritime court was not the right place to hear the dispute.

The Sea Lion oilfield, around 130 miles (209 km) from the Falkland Islands, contains an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

Two oil companies – Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum – are due to begin extracting from the oilfield within two years, potentially generating huge revenues for the roughly 3,500 inhabitants of the islands.

But the Argentinian government claimed the marine environment of disputed maritime areas is protected by international law.

Argentine forces landed on the Falklands to stake a territorial claim in 1982, sparking a 10-week war over the territory as a British military task force ejected them.

The conflict led to the deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine military personnel.

Despite its defeat, Argentina has always maintained its right to the Falklands. But over the years, successive governments have pressed their claim with varying degrees of aggression and diplomacy.

The UK government has made clear that sovereignty remains with Britain and maintains that the island's population has a right to self-determination.

In a 2013 referendum, residents of the islands voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory - with 99.8% voting in favour and just three voting against.