20 people poisoned by pesticides at factory in Jordan
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- 28 November, 2026
- 17:27
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20 people experienced dyspnea after inhaling pesticides in a plant in Al-Karama district of Balqa governorate in Jordan, the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Saturday, Report informs referring to Petra.
In a statement, the spokesperson added that emergency response teams provided necessary aid to affected individuals and evacuated them to Southern Shouna Government Hospital.
The cases are currently receiving treatment, and the relevant authorities will launch an investigation to determine the causes of the incident, the official pointed out.
İordaniyada fabrikdə 20 nəfər pestisidlərdən zəhərlənib
На фабрике в Иордании 20 человек отравились пестицидами
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