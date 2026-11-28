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In January–October of this year, 188,600 square meters of carpets and carpet products were produced in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

This is 67.4 times more compared to the same period last year.

As of November 1 of this year, industrial enterprises held 5,400 square meters of finished product inventories in stock.

In 2025, 3,600 square meters of carpets and carpet products were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 6% more compared to 2024.