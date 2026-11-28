Azerbaijan, Pakistan to sign memorandum of cooperation between their supreme courts
Foreign policy
- 28 November, 2026
- 18:03
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The Supreme Courts of Azerbaijan and Pakistan will sign a memorandum of understanding on December 2 aimed at strengthening institutional ties and judicial cooperation between the two countries, Report informs referring to the Islamabad Post, citing a government representative.
The signing ceremony will take place in Islamabad. The document will be signed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov.
The agreement is aimed at strengthening institutional ties and mutual cooperation between the highest judicial bodies of the two countries, as well as exchanging judicial experience, professional knowledge, and best practices.
Azərbaycan və Pakistan ali məhkəmələri əməkdaşlıq memorandumu imzalayacaqlar
Азербайджан и Пакистан подпишут меморандум о сотрудничестве между верховными судами
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