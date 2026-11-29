UK scales back DragonFire plans amid defence funding pressures
Other countries
- 29 November, 2026
- 10:16
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Britain has halved its order for DragonFire anti-drone laser systems for the Royal Navy, The Sun reported.
Report informs that the newspaper cited a source in the UK Ministry of Defence.
According to the report, the government initially planned to allocate £1 billion ($1.31 billion) for the directed-energy weapons. Funding has since been halved, reducing the number of systems ordered from four to two.
Deployment aboard Royal Navy vessels has also been postponed from 2027 until at least 2028.
The newspaper said the decision came amid cuts to the country's defence spending.
The Times previously reported that Britain faced a defence funding shortfall of £28 billion ($36.7 billion) over the next four years.
Britaniya "DragonFire" lazer sistemlərinin sifarişini iki dəfə azaldıb
The Sun: Британия вдвое сократила заказ на лазерные системы DragonFire
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