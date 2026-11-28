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President of United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalovic has visited the office of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) as part of his visit to Baku, Report informs referring to the federation.

During the meeting, the UWW head was briefed on the AWF's activities, as well as projects being implemented in the areas of developing digital management systems, creating a unified database, and introducing video analysis and artificial intelligence technologies.

Nenad Lalovic highly praised the federation's activities in this area and spoke positively of the work accomplished.

The parties exchanged views on scaling these projects at the international level in the near future and creating conditions for their implementation in other countries within the cooperation with UWW.