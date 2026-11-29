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German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will launch a new voluntary departure programme in December, with payments for some employees potentially reaching €422,000.

Report informs, citing Handelsblatt, which obtained internal company documents.

The programme targets employees in non-production divisions, including specialists, supervisors, team leaders and department heads. Heads of business areas will be eligible for the first time. Employees must have more than three years of service as of December 1 to participate.

Compensation will depend on age, length of service and salary. A 52-year-old engineer, for example, could receive between €339,000 and €422,000, including an additional bonus for accepting the offer promptly. The bonus will remain available until the end of March 2027.

Employees aged 56 or younger will be offered severance payments of up to €395,000. Those over 57 will have options for early retirement or part-time work ahead of retirement.

The company will also offer €20,000 to employees who agree to take a two-year career break and €30,000 for a three-year break, with a guaranteed return.

The agreement additionally allows employees to stop working for five months while retaining their salary. Those who choose to continue working during that period will receive 150% of their salary.

Around 5,500 employees left Mercedes-Benz under its previous voluntary departure programme, which ran from April 2025 to March 2026.

The workforce reductions come as Germany's automotive industry faces growing competition from Chinese manufacturers and weakening demand in European markets.