Pashinyan calls parliamentary opposition final obstacle to peace with Azerbaijan
Region
- 28 November, 2026
- 23:18
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Armenia's parliamentary opposition is the final obstacle on the path to establishing peace with Azerbaijan, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs.
Pashinyan made the statement in an interview with the country's Public Television.
"Today, the parliamentary opposition is the final obstacle on our path to peace. They should vote in favor of holding a referendum," the head of the Armenian government emphasized.
At the same time, Pashinyan expressed confidence that the parliamentary opposition will vote to hold a constitutional referendum.
The prime minister added that Armenia needs to become an institutional state.
Paşinyan parlament müxalifətini Azərbaycanla sülhə gedən yolda son maneə adlandırıb
Пашинян назвал парламентскую оппозицию последним препятствием для мира с Азербайджаном
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