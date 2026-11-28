Stay up to date with the top news!

Türkiye plans to build at least 12 nuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinop, and Thrace by 2050, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said in Istanbul as part of the Youth of the Century: Energy program, Report informs.

According to the minister, despite the world facing one of its largest energy crises, Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, did not experience serious energy supply problems.

Speaking about the main directions of the National Energy – 2040 strategy, Bayraktar emphasized that renewable energy capacities will be significantly increased.

He noted that the installed capacity of renewable energy facilities, which currently stands at 45,000 MW, will be increased nearly fourfold, to 175,000 MW.

Solar and wind power plants will be built in various regions of the country, he said.

The minister recalled that the development of nuclear energy had been Türkiye's dream for 70 years, noting that construction of four power units at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is currently underway.

According to him, in addition to the Akkuyu NPP, Türkiye plans to build nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace.

Furthermore, the country intends to develop small modular reactor (SMR) technologies and establish their domestic production.

Bayraktar emphasized that in the future, nuclear energy will become an integral part of Türkiye's energy mix.