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Ukraine's Defence Forces struck three major Russian oil facilities supporting Moscow's military operations against Ukraine overnight into November 28, the Ukrainian military said.

Report informs, citing a statement posted by Ukraine's General Staff on Telegram.

The targets included a hub for Urals crude in Samara, the Nurlino pipeline station in Bashkortostan and an oil refinery in the Rostov region.

According to the statement, the Samara pipeline pumping and dispatch station near Prosvet in the Samara region was hit, setting fire to its tank farm. The General Staff said up to half of Russia's oil exports passed through the facility.

"It is one of Transneft's key hubs, where the Urals export blend is produced," the statement said.

The military also reported a strike on the Nurlino pipeline pumping and dispatch station in Bashkortostan, more than 1,200 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

"The station operates within Transneft's trunk oil pipeline system, pumping significant volumes of Russian oil along key routes," the General Staff said.

The third target was the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, which can process up to 7.5 million tonnes of crude annually. The Ukrainian military said powerful explosions and a fire followed the attack.