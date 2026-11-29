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US entrepreneur and SpaceX chief Elon Musk alleged that the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had caused many deaths.

Report informs that Musk made the allegation on X while responding to another user's post.

The user claimed that USAID had been used to bring about changes of government in other countries and interfere in elections. Musk endorsed the claim and alleged that the agency had caused many deaths.

He also accused USAID of using American taxpayers' money to bribe thousands of journalists.

That allegation came in response to a separate post claiming that USAID had provided financial support to more than 6,200 journalists during Samantha Power's tenure as its head.

Commenting on the post, Musk alleged that the agency had bought the loyalty of thousands of journalists with taxpayers' money.