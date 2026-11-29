Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite network during military operations against US forces in the Middle East, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Report informs that the sources said SpaceX chief Elon Musk learned of the use in the first week of March, shortly after the conflict began, and was angered by it.

Around the same time, Musk also learned that US troops had misused Starshield, the military version of Starlink. According to one source, they used a service plan intended exclusively for ground forces to control attack drones and guide them towards targets, while the plan for aerial operations cost five times as much.

Over the past year, Musk has taken several steps to prevent unauthorised use of Starlink terminals, which provide mobile internet access through a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.

Starlink is available in more than 160 countries. Hundreds of authorised third-party distributors also participate in the network and undergo vetting before joining the programme.

However, experts interviewed by the newspaper warned that cutting off Starlink services in Iran could have adverse consequences by disrupting communications between Iranian dissidents inside and outside the country.