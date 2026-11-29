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The death toll from the collapse of an unfinished six-storey building in Karachi's Baloch Colony area has risen to 15.

Report informs, citing Dawn.

Rescuers recovered two more bodies from the rubble on Sunday. On Friday, they pulled 28-year-old Muhammad Adil out alive. According to the latest figures from Rescue 1122, two people remain missing and search-and-rescue operations are continuing.

Preliminary information suggests the building was being constructed illegally on a residential plot using substandard materials. Police have opened a case to investigate possible construction violations and the involvement of the owners, developer, architect, engineer and contractors.

Four suspects, including one of the building's owners and three contractors, have been arrested. A court remanded them in custody for five days.

The building collapsed on November 25, when more than 20 workers were at the construction site.