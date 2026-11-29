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Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to ease weapons export restrictions in a referendum testing the country's traditional neutrality and the future of its arms industry.

Report informs, citing Reuters, that the government-backed proposal would allow Switzerland to export weapons to 36 Western countries even if they were involved in armed conflicts.

It would also permit arms sales without requiring buyers to obtain Bern's approval before re-exporting previously purchased equipment. Ukraine, however, would remain barred from receiving Swiss military equipment directly or indirectly.

Switzerland follows the 1907 Hague Conventions on neutrality, which prevent it from participating in armed conflicts unless directly threatened or providing military support to either side.

That policy has faced mounting pressure since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Bern has blocked European countries from transferring Swiss-made ammunition and combat vehicles to Kyiv.

Swiss arms exports subsequently fell sharply in 2023 and 2024 as buyers avoided the equipment, fuelling concerns about the domestic arms industry and Switzerland's own defence capabilities.

Parliament voted last year to ease the restrictions, prompting opponents to trigger a referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

Supporters argue that the changes are essential to preserve the arms industry and maintain the country's defence capabilities. Opponents warn that looser rules would undermine neutrality and could result in more Swiss weapons being used in civil wars.

France's defence minister said on Friday that opportunities for future industrial cooperation would diminish if the restrictions remained in place.

A pre-vote survey by newspaper group Tamedia showed a closely divided electorate, with 49% supporting the changes and 48% opposing them.