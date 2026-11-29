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Living with a cat may be associated with an increased risk of schizophrenia, although a causal link remains unproven.

Report informs, citing an article published by ScienceAlert.

Research by US psychiatrist E. Fuller Torrey and virologist Robert Yolken in the 1990s found that schizophrenia was more common among people who had lived with cats during childhood.

The researchers identified the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which causes toxoplasmosis, as one possible explanation for the association. Humans can become infected through contact with infected cat faeces or contaminated food and water. The parasite can also affect brain cells.

According to the article, more than 100 studies have found an association between the presence of antibodies to Toxoplasma gondii and a schizophrenia diagnosis.

However, researchers at University College London who analysed data from 3,542 participants found no convincing evidence linking childhood cat ownership to the later development of psychotic symptoms.

A cause-and-effect relationship between cat ownership and schizophrenia therefore remains unproven.