Azerbaijan wins two bronze medals at European Cadet Taekwondo Championships
Individual sports
- 29 November, 2026
- 13:09
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Two Azerbaijani athletes won bronze medals at the European Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Bucharest, Romania.
The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation provided the information to Report.
Asma Abdullazada finished third in the 29 kg category, while Yusif Nagizada took bronze in the 65 kg division.
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