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Rain is forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 30, with snow expected in Azerbaijan's mountainous areas.

Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service's forecast for Monday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the capital and the peninsula. A moderate northwesterly wind will strengthen in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C overnight and from 10°C to 12°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 to 767 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 75–85%.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, rain is expected, with snow in mountainous areas. Precipitation will be heavy in some places, and fog is forecast in parts of the country. A westerly wind will blow.

Temperatures will range from 3°C to 8°C overnight and from 9°C to 12°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be between −5°C and −2°C overnight and between −2°C and 0°C during the day.