Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed Kyiv's readiness to accept a ceasefire along the current front line and move to diplomatic negotiations.

Report informs that Zelenskyy made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera.

He described the move as a "very big compromise" and expressed hope that US President Donald Trump could find a fair way to end the war without placing the entire burden on Ukraine.

"We are ready to take such steps-to remain and stop where we are. We are talking about a ceasefire along the line of contact. Is that a compromise? Of course, a very big compromise. We understand that he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] does not want to leave our land. That is why we say: fine, let us stop here and move to diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

Discussing Washington's role in resolving the conflict, Zelenskyy said Trump retained the constitutional powers needed to continue diplomatic efforts.

"I hope he will continue looking for a way to end this war, but not only on terms where Ukraine has to pay the price, because that is wrong," the Ukrainian president said.