Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has shared a social media post highlighting a visit to Garabagh organized for participants in the Fourth International Conference under the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

Report informs that the familiarization visit was arranged for foreign participants and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

Organized by the State Commission, the conference focused on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms to Address the Issue of Missing Persons."