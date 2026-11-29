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The European Union is discussing postponing some repayments on pandemic recovery loans after talks on its seven-year budget failed to produce an agreement.

Report informs, citing the Financial Times, which quoted sources familiar with the discussions.

The move could free up funding for competitiveness and security in the 2028–2034 budget but would increase long-term interest costs.

The European Commission initially proposed repaying €149.3 billion in pandemic recovery debt during that period. According to the FT, European Council President António Costa is considering issuing new bonds to refinance some debt approaching maturity. Sources said up to €30 billion in repayments could be deferred.

EU countries remain divided over the proposed €1.58 trillion budget. Major net contributors, including Germany and the Netherlands, favour spending cuts and oppose postponing repayments. France and Italy support the idea, arguing that it would allow more funding for economic development and defence.

NextGenerationEU was the European Commission's largest borrowing initiative, providing €360 billion in grants to support member states' recovery from pandemic restrictions. The EU's total outstanding debt reached €860 billion as of September.

A proposed compromise could also reduce the overall size of the next budget while increasing funding for agricultural subsidies and regional development.

Talks among European leaders have yet to narrow their differences. Sources said participants at a recent summit spent 16 hours discussing budget disputes, but prospects for an agreement before the end of the year remain uncertain.