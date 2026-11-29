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At least nine people were killed and 28 ​more people were injured on ‌Saturday when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine after colliding ​with a pickup truck ​in Honduras, the latest of ⁠a series of deadly bus crashes ​in Central America, Report informs via Reuters.

The bus driver, ​three other men and five women were killed, Honduras' firefighting department said. ​

The cause of the crash ​was not immediately clear, but a rescue ‌worker ⁠said some passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it fell.

The bus, operated by ​Transporte Carolina, ​was ⁠traveling from the capital Tegucigalpa to the town ​of La Esperanza, some ​170 ⁠km (106 miles) to the west.

The accident took place on ⁠a ​steep, winding stretch ​of highway in Honduras' Comayagua department.