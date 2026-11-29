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The opening of the international art exhibition Silk Road – Imprints in Motion took place at the Museum of Modern Art in Tbilisi, Report informs.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the diplomat emphasized the importance of international cultural initiatives in terms of strengthening mutual understanding between peoples, developing intercultural dialogue, and expanding humanitarian ties.

Eleven countries are participating in the exhibition: Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, China, Iran, and India.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by the works of multimedia artist, photographer, film director, and curator Sitara Ibrahimbayli.

A distinctive feature of the exhibition is that artworks from various countries are presented not at traditional commercial booths, but within a museum space based on a unified curatorial concept. This format offers visitors and collectors the opportunity to closely explore the artistic creations of the participating countries, as well as discover and acquire works.

The Silk Road – Imprints in Motion exhibition serves as an international platform fostering creative exchange and cooperation among art representatives from different countries. The showcase highlights the role of art in strengthening ties and mutual understanding between peoples.